Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is one month away

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline for individuals to apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency from May’s flooding in Mid-Michigan is fast approaching.

FEMA said that the deadline to apply for disaster assistance is on September 8.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland and Saginaw counties after flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage from May 16 to 22. Residents who received damage in those counties could be eligible for direct federal assistance.

Residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance a number of ways: online, through FEMA’s mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

A FEMA Documentation Drop-Off Center has also been opened for people needing to submit any required supporting documents for their disaster assistance application.

The drop-off center is located at the Dow Diamond Outfield Ticket Office (back parking lot) at 825 E. Main Street in Midland.

The center is open every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

The drop-off center will be open for a limited period of time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

For more information on FEMA’s disaster assistance, click here.

