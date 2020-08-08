Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After some “throw open the windows” weather once again overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s,

we’re in for another sun-filled day to start the weekend.

Just a few clouds are expected mid-afternoon.

Saturday highs will top out in the low to possibly mid 80s.

However, Sunday is a different story.

A southerly breeze will help carry in much more humid air.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

There's a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm with the heat of the day, as we climb into the upper 80s.

But, it will feel more oppressive, as Heat Index values could run into the low to mid 90s.

Keep your umbrellas handy as next week, there will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms

practically every day with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and low to mid 80s the rest of the week.

