Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

National

Trump signs orders on payroll tax, unemployment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump describes the orders he is signing on payroll taxes for employers and protecting Americans from evictions.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

National

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Latest News

National

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The question of whether an infected student or staffer should trigger an automatic shutdown has divided school officials.

National

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections amid fury over massive blast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. family finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Irma Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

Football

CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.