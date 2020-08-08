Advertisement

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Tom Eckerle
Tom Eckerle(None)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign.

Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission. A local newspaper quoted him this week as using a racist slur to describe Black residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus.

County Administrator Chet Janik tells The Associated Press that Eckerle will submit a letter of resignation Monday. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Eckerle informed the newspaper of his intention to quit. He didn’t return a call from the AP. In an interview earlier Friday, he defended his use of the slur and said he wasn’t a racist.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/7/2020 10:24:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

