Advertisement

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.
Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.(Source: 1st Marine Expeditionary Force/CNN)
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities on Friday recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast, authorities said.

The remains of seven Marines and a Navy sailor were found after underwater salvage operations that followed the sinking on July 30. They will be flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial by mortuary affairs teams, according to a statement Friday night from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

The remains “will then be released to their families in accordance with their wishes,” the statement said.

The amphibious vehicle sank in 385 feet (117 meters) of water as it headed back to a Navy ship after completing routine training, the military said.

The craft sank less than a mile from San Clemente Island off the coast of San Diego. A diving and salvage ship carrying special equipment arrived on Thursday and recovered the bodies and the vehicle, the military said.

The dead were identified earlier this week as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.

Eight other people were rescued but one died at the scene. He was identified as Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas. His body was flown to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday.

All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

“We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort” to their families, said a statement from Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The commandant of the Marine Corps has suspended all waterborne operations of its more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles until the cause of the accident is determined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

National

Trump signs orders on payroll tax, unemployment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump describes the orders he is signing on payroll taxes for employers and protecting Americans from evictions.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.

National

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both decorated former U.S. service members, were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Latest News

National

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The question of whether an infected student or staffer should trigger an automatic shutdown has divided school officials.

National

Lebanon PM to introduce bill proposing early elections amid fury over massive blast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The blast claimed at least 154 lives, wounded more than 5,000 people and laid waste to the country’s largest port and nearby areas.

National

Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. family finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Irma Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

Football

CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.