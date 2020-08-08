Advertisement

Report: Mid-American Conference will cancel fall football season

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new report said the Mid-American Conference had canceled its fall football season because of the pandemic.

The report from Stadium Saturday morning said the decision came in a vote by the league’s presidents. It affected the Central Michigan, East Michigan, and West Michigan teams.

The decision would make the MAC the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to cancel the fall season.

In a tweet, Central Michigan University Head Coach Jim McElwain said the program respected the decision made by the MAC.

