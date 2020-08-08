Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 100 teens have tested positive for COVID-19 in at least three communities including the Fenton-area. Health officials say the outbreak happened after the teens attended several gatherings last month.

“We looked deeper into it and indeed found a significant spike in the number of high school age kids you tested positive for COVID in the South Lyon and Fenton area,” said Bill Mullan, Oakland County Media and Communications Officer.

Health officials say those teens between 15 and 19 years old, attended indoor and outdoor graduation parties and prom-type events last month.

It happened in Genesee, Livingston and Oakland Counties. Officials say many of the teens weren't wearing masks or social distancing.

"Right now we're only talking about six events and you have over 150 teens in these three counties that are COVID positive," said Mullan.

Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.

The spike in this age group has investigators concerned. As schools are still trying to figure out how to open in just a matter of weeks.

"If the Fenton and South Lyon areas are not able to contain the spread amongst COVID-19 on high school students that'll effect if schools open, if they open their doors at all," said Mullan.

The teens conditions range from asymptomatic to mild but it's who those teens may come into contact with that's the problem. Which is why health officials say it's vital for them to come forward and cooperate.

“The information they give us is completely confidential. Unless we know who was there and can identify the individuals and get them to self isolate, we have no way of stopping this,” said Mullan. “It’s really important to understand the full scope of the impact of not getting a handle on this”

