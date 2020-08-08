Sheriff: Vassar man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Tuscola County
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said that a 26-year-old Vassar man was flown to a hospital by Flight Care in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Friday night.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on M-24 near Clifford Road.
Deputies said that the 26-year-old was driving the motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control and crashed into a ditch.
The sheriff’s office said that a passerby who was on her way to work, who happened to be a registered nurse, stopped and rendered first aid until help arrived.
Deputies believe that high speed may have been a factor in the crash.
