Temperatures start to heat up for the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Once again, Mid-Michigan will find itself in some warmer and more humid weather as we go through the next few days with increasing chances for showers and storms as well.

We begin the weekend with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds building in late this afternoon. Humidity will remain in check for the most part but it will be a tad more humid today than yesterday. Highs will be a degrees warmer as well into the middle 80s.

Late today into tonight, a stray shower or storm will be possible, mainly in the Great Lakes Bay Region and north. A low-end storm chance will be in the forecast for the entire area on Sunday but most of us will end up staying dry. The main story for Sunday will be the warmer temperatures and much higher humidity. In fact, it looks like dew points will reach the lower 70s which will make it extremely humid outside. Temperatures will also be much warmer with many communities getting into the upper 80s with some places hitting 90. So it'll be a hot and humid day on Sunday, that's for sure.

Better chances for rain/storms will arrive Sunday night into Monday as a cold front slides through. It is possible that we see multiple waves of rain during this time. We are not expecting any severe weather but some of these storms could bring some locally heavy rainfall. Highs Monday are in the upper 80s.

A few showers/storms could linger into the start of the day on Tuesday, and for the following days, a low-end storm chance will remain in the forecast for our southern counties as a storm system lingers to our south. The further north you are, the less chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll continue the week with above average temperatures as highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

