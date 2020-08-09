Advertisement

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Sparta, North Carolina, on Sunday morning.
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Sparta, North Carolina, on Sunday morning.(Source: USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that there are chances for one or more aftershocks in the next week, forecasting a 45% chance for earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater. The chances of another quake as strong as the one on Sunday or greater was about 1%, the geological survey said.

Alleghany County, which includes Sparta, declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon.

Michael Hull was standing in his driveway at his home in Sparta when he noticed a group of deer running.

“Not even a minute passed and the side-to-side motion started,” Hull said. “It takes you a minute to realize what’s happening, and you just can’t believe it. Then it was over. It was loud, like God was shaking a mountain at you, literally.”

Karen Backer was in her Greensboro apartment when she heard initially mistook banging in her kitchen for her roommate.

“Nope, it was the cabinet doors ‘clinking’ open and closed! My neighbors on the other hand said they felt our apartment building shaking,” Backer said. “Well, sadly, nothing surprises me in 2020, but a hurricane and an earthquake in the same week is crazy.”

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border, the geological survey said. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.”

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

___

Tom Foreman, Jr., contributed from Winston-Salem.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man serving life sentence for $30 of marijuana to be freed in La.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KATC staff
Prosecutors in Louisiana agreed earlier this week to release Derek Harris, who has served nine years in prison.

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

WH economic adviser discusses Trump order on unemployment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Larry Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Adviser, speaks about the executive action President Donald Trump took on unemployment benefits.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

Coronavirus

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

Coronavirus

Superintendent defends lack of masks at Ga. school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A student at the high school was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus deaths could reach 300,000 by December

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some scientists are saying the number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 could reach 300,000 by Dec. 1.

Homepage

Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.