Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Overnight will be much warmer as we pick up a light southerly breeze.

Humidity levels will also creep up, with temperatures just in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll see a good mix of sun & clouds Sunday with afternoon highs reaching 90 degrees across parts of mid-Michigan.

However, it will feel more like the mid 90s, as the air will be heavy with a higher water content, making it feel very sticky.

An isolated “popcorn” shower or thunderstorm isn’t out of the question either.

Next week starts off with more hot & humid weather.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the day and into Tuesday morning.

Look for highs back up to around 90 degrees.

Expect generally dry weather from Wednesday into next weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s.

