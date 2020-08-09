Advertisement

Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (08/09/2020)-Michigan reported just over 500 new coronavirus cases and two deaths statewide on Sunday.

The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.

The state said its cumulative death toll had been reduced by one following a records review. In addition, three other cases marked initially as deceased were corrected by local health departments, though two additional deaths were also confirmed. As of Sunday afternoon, 6,249 had died as a result of the virus statewide. The state also reported 63,636 people had recovered from the coronavirus.

Here are the totals for Mid-Michigan counties, pulled from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest numbers, indicating the change from Saturday:

  • Genesee, 2,943 cases and 271 deaths, which is an increase of ten cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 1,896 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.
  • Arenac, 38 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 555 cases, 31 deaths, which is an increase of 7 cases.
  • Clare, 67 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 55 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 138 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 131 cases and four deaths, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 111 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 181 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Lapeer, 387 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Midland, 254 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 47 cases, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 101 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 314 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Tuscola, 318 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CMU campus community reacts to MAC cancellation, economic impact

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Saturday’s bombshell announcement from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) that it would scrap its fall season in light of lingering coronavirus concerns will not only prove an impactful decision for the schools involved, but for the communities surrounding them.

News

CMU campus community reacts to MAC cancellation

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Flint worker wants answers following firing from area manufacturing plant

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
It’s a new development tied to a story ABC 12 first brought you in April, when a number of concerned workers at the same Flint manufacturing plant stepped forward to cry foul.

News

Michigan Mud Jam cancels amid back-and-forth

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan Mud Jam announced earlier this week it wouldn’t be returning to the Iosco County Fairgrounds this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement marked by controversy and a lengthy back-and-forth.

Latest News

Sports

Kearsley’s Silvas enters the season with something to prove

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Kearsley quarterback Braylon Silvas has been working hard this offseason with hopes of leading the Hornets further than they’ve ever been before in his final season under center.

Sports

The Battle at the Big House has been canceled.

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Five local teams were supposed to open their season at Michigan Stadium, but the annual Battle at the Big House has been canceled.

News

Mid-Michigan Black Lives Matter chapters rally in Flint Twp.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
An ongoing effort to draw attention to racial injustice and the struggle for equality in the land of the free had supporters out in force Saturday in Flint Township.

Local

Mid-Michigan Black Lives Matter chapters rally in Flint Twp.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT

News

Black Lives Matter, local faith leaders call for end to recent violence in Flint

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Several Saturday events called attention to Flint's recent spike in violent crime and attempted to engage the community to work toward finding a solution.

Local

Low-cost appliances offered to Midland flood victims through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Flood victims in Midland are getting a special deal as they work to put their lives and homes back together.