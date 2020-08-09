Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (08/09/2020)-Michigan reported just over 500 new coronavirus cases and two deaths statewide on Sunday.

The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.

The state said its cumulative death toll had been reduced by one following a records review. In addition, three other cases marked initially as deceased were corrected by local health departments, though two additional deaths were also confirmed. As of Sunday afternoon, 6,249 had died as a result of the virus statewide. The state also reported 63,636 people had recovered from the coronavirus.

Here are the totals for Mid-Michigan counties, pulled from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest numbers, indicating the change from Saturday:

Genesee, 2,943 cases and 271 deaths, which is an increase of ten cases and one death.

Saginaw, 1,896 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Arenac, 38 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 555 cases, 31 deaths, which is an increase of 7 cases.

Clare, 67 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 55 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 138 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 131 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 111 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 181 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 387 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 254 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 40 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 47 cases, which is no change.

Sanilac, 101 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 314 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 318 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

