Michigan reports close to 700 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported close to 700 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Saturday.

The additional 698 confirmed cases brought the total to 86,889 cases.

The state said two of the three additional deaths were found through a vital records review. No other COVID-19 deaths were reported in the statewide, daily update. As of this writing, the total number of deaths in Michigan was 6,250. The state also reported 63,636 people had recovered from the coronavirus.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,933 cases and 270 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,871 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and three deaths.
  • Arenac, 37 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 548 cases, 31 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.
  • Clare, 66 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 55 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 137 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 131 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 110 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 180 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.
  • Lapeer, 387 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Midland, 254 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 47 cases, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 101 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 314 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Tuscola, 310 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

