More heat with a chance for a few storms on Sunday

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a few showers and storms sneaked into parts of Mid-Michigan on Saturday, today's forecast will call for similar weather conditions but it will be noticeably more humid and hot outside.

As we move through the day today, a mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected but we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two throughout the day. The greatest chance for this will be in the Tri-Cities area and into the Thumb. If you end up seeing rain today, it will not last long so we are not expecting it to be a washout by any means. As for the heat and humidity, our dew points will be rising into the upper 60s and lower 70s, which means it will feel very humid outside. Air temperatures will be rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s so heat index values will be in the low to middle 90s. Take it easy if you are going to be outside today because it's going to be hot!

Into Monday, a cold front will bring relief from the heat and humidity late in the day but that means we will have plenty of time to warm back up into the upper 80s with high humidity sticking around. That cold front will bring the chance for some showers and storms mainly late in the day.

Cooler but still above average temperatures will stick around through the rest of the extended forecast. A lingering storm or two is possible early on Tuesday but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Sunshine and a few clouds is then expected for the rest of the work week with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

