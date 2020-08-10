Advertisement

60-year-old loses $17,000 in gift card scam

Scammers claimed her ex-husband had been arrested and she would be too unless she provided gift cards
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 60-year-old woman lost $17,000 in a gift card scam after callers claimed she was about to be arrested.

The woman from Columbiaville said she received phone calls from three numbers in the 810, 202 and 210 area codes. The callers claimed to be FBI agents and told her that her ex-husband and another relative already had been arrested.

Scammers told the woman she also would be arrested if she didn’t provide $17,000 worth of gift card codes, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman drove around to several towns and purchased gift cards to a variety of stores, including TJ Maxx, Target and Nike. She photographed the codes printed on the cards and sent the photos to the scammers, who quickly claimed the monetary value of the cards.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that no law enforcement agency will demand payments in the form of gift cards.

