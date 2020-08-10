Advertisement

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the 11 had "performed badly" on issues concerning Hong Kong, where China has cracked down on opposition voices following its imposition of a national security law in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last month.

The number of Americans named by the ministry exactly equals the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the U.S. last week over the crackdown.

China showed its determination to defy such pressure on Monday by arresting leading independent media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raiding the publisher’s headquarters.

"The relevant actions of the U.S. blatantly intervened in Hong Kong affairs, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Monday.

"China urges the U.S. to have a clear understanding of the situation, correct mistakes, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and interfering in China's internal affairs."

Four other lawmakers were named by the foreign ministry: Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Pat Toomey and Representative Chris Smith.

Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, said he was sanctioned for defending the victims of Communist Party rule, including Hong Kong students fighting for democracy.

"Chinese Communism is the most dangerous threat to freedom in the world, and I will never back down from fighting it," he said in a statement.

The others sanctioned were National Endowment for Democracy President Carl Gershman, National Democratic Institute President Derek Mitchell, International Republican Institute President Daniel Twining, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth, and Michael Abramowitz, President of Freedom House.

Beijing already placed a travel ban on Rubio, Cruz and Smith last month after Washington announced similar measures against Chinese officials linked to measures taken against Muslims in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The standing committee of China's national legislature passed the National Security Law last month, bypassing the city's Legislative Council and the public, where such legislation has faced stiff opposition for years.

The move came in response to months of sometimes violent anti-government protests last year that Beijing said were encouraged by foreign forces in a bid to overthrow Chinese rule over the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework meant to last until 2047.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

National Politics

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Vice President Mike Pence will be officially accepting the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association.

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump's actions on virus relief spark confusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump tried to sidestep Congress by signing executive actions this weekend.

National

NY Times: White House reached out to S.D. gov about adding Trump to Rushmore

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under President Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

Coronavirus

Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Concerns about school infrastructure are adding momentum to plans in some districts, even in colder climates, to take classes outdoors for the sake of student and teacher health.

National Politics

Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this election year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
For all the secrecy and speculation that typically surrounds the search for a vice presidential candidate, the decision rarely sways an election. But ahead of Joe Biden’s imminent announcement, this year could be different.