Advertisement

Ex-Laker teacher, coach, files lawsuit against accuser

But blames school district, investigators for flawed probe
Dubs talking to his team at Laker High School
Dubs talking to his team at Laker High School(Jay Dubs)
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A teacher, accused of kissing a student athlete, is suing his accusers.

The civil lawsuit comes as this remains an open criminal investigation.

It was last July when teacher and coach Justin “Jay” Dubs says he was forced to resign last September after a school and police investigation, which his lawyer describes as shoddy.

“We just started school,” is how Dubs remembers the first week of September 2019.

Dubs was just starting his first full year as a teacher in the Laker district in Huron County. He coached various sports, including varsity girls basketball. In early September, his girlfriend asked him this question.

“Have you ever had a relationship with a student or athlete and I said what are you talking about, I was taken aback,” says a shocked Dubs.

Dubs and his attorney Errick Miles say one of Dubs players told a friend that at a scrimmage in July 2019, Dubs had kissed her. When Dubs heard the allegation, he went to school officials, saying it never happened. After a few meetings, school officials said the accuser’s story had changed.

“At that point they said a kiss never happened, they said an awkward touch, feel, whatever situation and it made her feel uncomfortable, now my head is spinning more because I originally came in to the meeting thinking, o.k. this kiss is a rumor,” he says.

Dubs says he was eventually forced to resign. He is now filing a civil defamation lawsuit against the student and her mother.

“To call it a shoddy investigation is actually an insult to shoddy investigations, because they didn’t do anything,” says Dubs’ attorney, Errick Miles.

Miles says the investigative process failed his client and the accuser, who he claims recanted the allegation, but then changed her story again after getting pressure from school officials and investigators.

“Its very unfair to not allow her to kind of tell exactly what happened and be feeding her information and facts that you want to have come out.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, whose department handled the criminal probe, says he doesn’t know anything about the Laker administration pressuring the victim, nor does he know anything about his department pressuring anyone to seek charges. Phone calls to Lakers superintendent Brian Keim were not returned. Huron County prosecutor Tim Rutkowski recused himself, and the case was turned over in January to the Sanilac County prosecutor’s office, which has not made a decision on a criminal charge.

“For me, this is my life and I am being called basically whatever you want to label me as, and its not true, I know the truth, and my friends know the truth,” says Dubs.

We reached out to the attorney representing the family Dubs is suing and we did not hear back.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Grand Blanc believes this will be its ‘breakthrough’ year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Bobcats have gone 5-5 in each of the last two seasons, but with a beefed up line expect to break through in 2020.

Sports

Grand Blanc believes this will be its 'breakthrough' year

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Bobcats have gone 5-5 in each of the last two seasons, but with a beefed up line expect to break through in 2020.

Local

Saginaw Township Community Schools votes to postpone face-to-face learning by one month

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
The Saginaw Township Community Schools is finalizing their plans for the upcoming school year. The plan postpones face-to-face learning by one month, and the board made the decision on Monday night with staff and student safety in mind.

News

Virtual Superhero Run to help abused, neglected children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Calling all Superheroes - 5k fun run to be held

Sports

Davison is hungry for a repeat in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Cardinals feel they're poised for another deep run after winning their first state title in school history a year ago.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends coronavirus orders for Michigan grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again extended coronavirus safety measures for grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes in Michigan.

State

Michigan to assess remaining portion of failed dam

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
State investigators and contractors will this week start assessing the remaining portion of a failed Michigan dam.

State

Whitmer vetoes bill to expand protection against lawsuits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Democrat said Monday she would have considered signing the bill if it only had attempted to “mop up” an issue created when the Legislature refused to lengthen the COVID-19 emergency.

State

Family rescues dog nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
They were able to get the dog onto the boat’s swim platform and dried her off.

Scam Alert

60-year-old loses $17,000 in gift card scam

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The callers claimed to be FBI agents and told her that her ex-husband and another relative already had been arrested.