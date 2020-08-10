Ex-Laker teacher, coach, files lawsuit against accuser

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A teacher, accused of kissing a student athlete, is suing his accusers.

The civil lawsuit comes as this remains an open criminal investigation.

It was last July when teacher and coach Justin “Jay” Dubs says he was forced to resign last September after a school and police investigation, which his lawyer describes as shoddy.

“We just started school,” is how Dubs remembers the first week of September 2019.

Dubs was just starting his first full year as a teacher in the Laker district in Huron County. He coached various sports, including varsity girls basketball. In early September, his girlfriend asked him this question.

“Have you ever had a relationship with a student or athlete and I said what are you talking about, I was taken aback,” says a shocked Dubs.

Dubs and his attorney Errick Miles say one of Dubs players told a friend that at a scrimmage in July 2019, Dubs had kissed her. When Dubs heard the allegation, he went to school officials, saying it never happened. After a few meetings, school officials said the accuser’s story had changed.

“At that point they said a kiss never happened, they said an awkward touch, feel, whatever situation and it made her feel uncomfortable, now my head is spinning more because I originally came in to the meeting thinking, o.k. this kiss is a rumor,” he says.

Dubs says he was eventually forced to resign. He is now filing a civil defamation lawsuit against the student and her mother.

“To call it a shoddy investigation is actually an insult to shoddy investigations, because they didn’t do anything,” says Dubs’ attorney, Errick Miles.

Miles says the investigative process failed his client and the accuser, who he claims recanted the allegation, but then changed her story again after getting pressure from school officials and investigators.

“Its very unfair to not allow her to kind of tell exactly what happened and be feeding her information and facts that you want to have come out.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, whose department handled the criminal probe, says he doesn’t know anything about the Laker administration pressuring the victim, nor does he know anything about his department pressuring anyone to seek charges. Phone calls to Lakers superintendent Brian Keim were not returned. Huron County prosecutor Tim Rutkowski recused himself, and the case was turned over in January to the Sanilac County prosecutor’s office, which has not made a decision on a criminal charge.

“For me, this is my life and I am being called basically whatever you want to label me as, and its not true, I know the truth, and my friends know the truth,” says Dubs.

We reached out to the attorney representing the family Dubs is suing and we did not hear back.

