Advertisement

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

By JULIO CORTEZ
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least four people were hospitalized with serious injuries as firefighters searched for more survivors.

Dozens of firefighters converged on the piles of rubble. A fourth house in the row was ripped open, and windows were shattered in nearby homes, leaving the neighborhood strewn with debris and glass.

“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” said Diane Glover, who lives across the street. The explosion shattered her windows and blew open her front door, bending the frame. “I’m still shaken up,” she said hours later.

Debris is seen after a house explosion Monday in Baltimore.
Debris is seen after a house explosion Monday in Baltimore.(Source: Baltimore Fire Dept./Twitter)

Four of the homes' occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, a fire spokeswoman said. Rescuers were painstakingly going through the wreckage by hand. About two hours after the explosion, a line of firefighters removed a person on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said at least five people were inside, maybe more, when the homes exploded.

“They were beneath the rubble,” Adams said. “You have homes that were pretty much crumbled ... A ton of debris on the ground. So, we’re pulling and trying to comb through to see if we can find any additional occupants.”

While the cause wasn’t immediately clear, The Baltimore Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility’s reports to federal authorities. The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has thousands of miles of obsolete pipes that need to be replaced, an effort that would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.

BGE turned off the gas in the immediate area after receiving an “initial call” from the fire department at 9:54 a.m. on Monday, utility spokeswoman Linda Foy said.

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” she said, without answering any questions from reporters. “Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home when the massive explosion shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

“I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Neighbors scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors. Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, told The Sun that he could hear trapped children shouting: “Come get us! We’re stuck!” Firefighters and police officers then showed up and took over.

BGE asked the Maryland Public Service Commission to approve a new gas system infrastructure and a cost recovery mechanism in late 2017 to pay for upgrades.

“Founded in 1816, BGE is the oldest gas distribution company in the nation. Like many older gas systems, a larger portion of its gas main and services infrastructure consists of cast iron and bare steel – materials that are obsolete and susceptible to failure with age,” the PSC wrote in a 2018 order approving a modernization plan.

Caption

When aging pipes fail, then tend to make headlines. Last year, a gas explosion ripped the façade off a Maryland office complex in Columbia, affecting more than 20 businesses. No one was injured in the explosion, which happened early on a Sunday morning. In 2016, a gas main break forced the evacuation of the Baltimore County Circuit Courthouse. Under Armour Inc. had to evacuate its Baltimore office after a gas main break in 2012.

___

Associated Press contributors include Mike Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Brian Witte in Annapolis, and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia.

___

This story has been corrected to show that a quote about BGE being the “oldest gas distribution company in the nation” was written by the Maryland Public Service Commission, not BGE.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Local

Flint interim police chief completes term; mayor to announce permanent chief soon

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint’s charter limits the amount of time interim employees can work and Hart reached that time limit on Monday.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Latest News

National

Money offered for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

National

Explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Explosion levels homes, killing at least 1 and injuring 3.

Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.