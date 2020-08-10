Family rescues dog nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. - A dog treading water nearly four miles offshore in Lake Michigan has been rescued by a family out on a boating trip.

Jeannie Wilcox tells WOOD-TV that they were boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort in northwestern Michigan on Friday when she saw a “red animal in the lake” and started screaming, ‘dog in the water!’”

They were able to get the dog onto the boat’s swim platform and dried her off.

The family had the dog scanned for a microchip. The owners later were located and reunited with their dog.

