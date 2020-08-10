Advertisement

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday that he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Wisconsin senator also defended a separate investigation he is leading into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine, even as Democrats say the probe has the effect of amplifying Russian propaganda and as U.S. intelligence officials say they have assessed that Russia is working to denigrate Biden ahead of the November election.

Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Another, the Judiciary Committee, has released a series of documents in recent weeks aimed at discrediting the probe, including material on Sunday that the chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, said raised questions about whether the FBI had misled Congress about the accuracy of information it received during the investigation.

The subpoena demands that the FBI produce by Aug. 20 the records that it gave to the Justice Department inspector general's office, which concluded in a report last December that the Russia investigation had been opened for a valid reason but that the FBI had made significant errors during its surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser.

The FBI said in a statement that it had received the subpoena and that the bureau had already been producing documents and information for Johnson’s committee. “As always, the FBI will continue to cooperate with the Committee’s requests, consistent with our law enforcement and national security obligations,” the statement said.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the FBI said it was continuing to cooperate with the Judiciary Committee's investigation.

The FBI also said it had “surged resources” to be able to continue producing documents to the committee on a rolling basis.

Johnson publicized the subpoena along with a more than 5,000-word open letter in which he sought to explain the basis for his scrutiny of the Russia investigation and to defend his Biden probe against allegations that he was amplifying Russian disinformation.

“I felt it was important to provide this explanation of my investigations because of the concerted and coordinated attacks on my efforts that I have interpreted as a ‘brush back pitch’ to deter my actions and preemptively marginalize my committee’s findings,” Johnson wrote in an email sent to reporters.

He said he was concerned that the media was preparing to taint his committee's findings as an extension of Russian propaganda. Democrats in recent weeks have expressed alarm about the probe, and a statement Friday by William Evanina, the U.S. government's chief counterintelligence official, called out by name a pro-Russia Ukrainian lawmaker who has spread leaked recordings about Biden meant to undermine the Democrat's campaign.

Johnson denied Monday receiving information from that lawmaker, Andrii Derkach, or being part of any Russian disinformation effort.

“As always, almost all of the documents we are seeking and will make public are from U.S. sources,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

The Biden-Ukraine issue is a politically freighted one, particularly after President Donald Trump urged his Ukraine counterpart in a July 2019 phone call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who was a paid board member of a Ukraine gas company called Burisma Holdings. That phone call formed the basis of Trump's impeachment by the House in December. He was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma, and Biden has denied speaking with his son about his overseas business dealings.

Trump and his allies have raised questions about Biden’s move as vice president in 2016 to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who had previously led an investigation into Burisma’s owner.

Biden was representing the official position of the U.S. government, a position that was also supported by other Western governments.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Flint interim police chief completes term; mayor to announce permanent chief soon

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint’s charter limits the amount of time interim employees can work and Hart reached that time limit on Monday.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Latest News

National

Money offered for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

National

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Explosion rips through Baltimore neighborhood

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Explosion levels homes, killing at least 1 and injuring 3.

Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.