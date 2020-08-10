Advertisement

Hot and humid today with scattered storms.

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Underneath a warm front, SW winds are helping to bring in some heat and humidity. We’ll be near 90 today with some sun, some clouds, and scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is unlikely, but there is a small chance for isolated stronger storms as a cold front moves through. Our main threats are wind gusts to 45mph and heavy downpours.

Tonight winds will shift to the W, and then the NW on the backside of the cold front, at 5-10mph. A few showers will linger into the late night and early tomorrow morning before coming to an end. Tonight’s lows will be mainly in the 60s, but some further north and inland could fall to the upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s with much less humidity! We’ll see any morning clouds clear out, giving way to beautiful sunshine.

Sunny skies continue into Wednesday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)

