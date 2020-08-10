Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend comes to an end with very hot and humid conditions that will carry over into the start of the week.

Ahead of a cold front, both heat and humidity will pile up for one more day on Monday before cooler and less muggy air returns.

Overnight, look for a mix of clouds and stars.

We'll see partly sunny conditions to kick off the week, after a very warm night with lows from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will march up to near 90 again.

But, it will feel like the lower 90s with all that moisture in the air.

A late day isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, with the bulk of the action occurring overnight into early Tuesday morning, ahead of the cold front.

As our wind turns to the north on Tuesday, drier and slightly cooler air will slide down across mid-Michigan, making it feel more comfortable.

Look for highs in the low 80s with more sunshine later in the day.

The rest of the work week looks dry.

There's a chance of thunderstorms next weekend.

Highs will move from the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, into the upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

