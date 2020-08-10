Advertisement

Life-changing immune help for those with down syndrome

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Each year 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States. These babies have an extra chromosome that can cause both mental and physical challenges, as well as autoimmune disorders that cause painful skin lesions, patchy bald spots and loss of skin color. Now, researchers are going beyond skin deep to help relieve some of these painful conditions.

Sam Levin’s energy is infectious. From breakdancing, to podcasting, to wrestling, Sam is unstoppable.

“I am a top wrestler, and everyone calls me the beast because I am the beast,” Sam Levin, Global Down Syndrome Foundation ambassador exclaimed to Ivanhoe.

But four years ago, at just 13 years old, Sam was losing ... his hair.

“Kids were teasing him about it,” shared Sam’s father Brian Levin.

They tried medications and injections. He has a condition called alopecia areata where his immune system attacked his hair follicles. Doctor Joaquin Espinosa’s team at the Crnic institute for Down Syndrome has found which part of the immune system is hyperactive and responsible for several painful skin conditions associated with Down syndrome.

“It’s called the interferon response; it is the aspect of the immune system that we use to fight off viruses, but we use it only when there is a virus. Whereas people with Down syndrome activate the interferon response constantly,” explained Joaquin Espinosa, PhD, Executive Director at Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Causing the immune system to attack healthy cells. Doctor Espinoza is leading a nationwide clinical trial on tofacitinib, a JAK inhibitor already FDA approved to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. Participants take the pill daily for four months. It didn’t take long for Sam and his dad to become believers.

“And it is a life changer,” Sam revealed.

“It’s something that was just miraculous to see how quickly, he has a full head of hair again, not that he needed more confidence, but now he certainly has it,” Brian shared.

And you can bet Sam will make the most out of it.

The drug is an immune suppressant, so doctors monitor increased risk for infections closely. The nationwide clinical trial is funded by the NIH. They had to pause it for three months due to COVID-19, but it is starting again and is open to Down syndrome patients nationwide.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.

Community

Charges likely for suspected drug dealer in five fentanyl overdoses

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee Township Police Chief said two people died, one remains critical and two others are expected to be okay.

Health

West Nile Virus found in Saginaw County for 18th straight summer

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two mosquitoes captured in the county during routine monitoring in July were carrying West Nile virus, according to the commission.

Health

3D aneurysm repair from smartphones

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now, doctors are using the same technology in your smartphone to help guide them in the O.R. to treat aneurysms and save more lives.

Latest News

Health

Trauma-centered yoga helping those with PTSD

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Yoga is helping those with PTSD.

Health

Stopping the bleed for hemophilia a

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Every year about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A, a rare bleeding disorder in which they are missing a critical clotting protein, called factor VIII. Without the protein, their blood is unable to clot when they get a cut and some patients may develop antibodies that fight against the medicine that is treating their condition. The details on a new approach that is showing success.

Crime

“We just roll with it:” 21-year-old talks one year after stray bullet leaves her paralyzed

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One year ago, a stray bullet hit Olivia Dantzler, leaving the 21-year-old paralyzed from the chest down.

Health

COVID-19 and OCD

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
For people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, this crisis is particularly difficult. It can be hard to decide which behaviors are reasonable and which reflect excess anxiety.

Health

Detecting arthritis in children

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
JIA is sometimes tough to diagnose, and as a result it can go undetected while destroying a young person’s joints. Here's more on what parents need to know.

Health

Michigan confirms first human case of mosquito-borne illness of 2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the state’s first human infection with a mosquito-borne virus for 2020.