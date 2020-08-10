Advertisement

Michigan conservation officer rescues 2 men near Drummond Island

Conservation Officer Todd Sumbera has been with the DNR Law Enforcement Division since July 2018 and is assigned to Mackinac County.
Conservation Officer Todd Sumbera has been with the DNR Law Enforcement Division since July 2018 and is assigned to Mackinac County.((source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan conservation officer was in the right place at the right time to save two Chicago residents clinging to an overturned personal watercraft off Drummond Island.

Around 1:45 p.m. Friday, the officer was on routine patrol in Lake Huron on the north side of the island when he spotted two men clinging to the personal watercraft in rough water. As he approached, a 41-year-old man who doesn’t know how to swim was panicked and exhausted.

He and a 64-year-old man were wearing torn life jackets and had been in the water for about 10 minutes before the officer found them. The officer helped both men get on board his boat and towed the waterlogged personal watercraft back to the Drummond Island Yacht Haven.

“This is an example of how wearing a life jacket can save a life,” said Chief Gary Hagler of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

Both men were OK after the incident. The 64-year-old told the DNR officer that the men had never operated a personal watercraft before. High winds and rough water “swamped them extremely fast” when they put it in reverse, according to the DNR.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Flint interim police chief completes term; mayor to announce permanent chief soon

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint’s charter limits the amount of time interim employees can work and Hart reached that time limit on Monday.

College

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wants to play football this fall despite coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement saying he wants to keep playing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Bill would exempt coronavirus PPE and disinfecting supplies from Michigan sales tax

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Mid-Michigan lawmaker is hoping to boost Michigan’s economy by exempting coronavirus personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies from the state sales tax.

College

Fate of Big Ten football season uncertain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 12-2 vote means the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and the 12 other Big Ten schools won’t take the field this fall.

Crime

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, who allegedly stole her car and drove to Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police believe the man drove himself to Kentucky to see relatives before seeking medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

Local

Photoshoot honors mom to be dog at Saginaw County Animal Control

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is garnering plenty of attention after hosting a memorable photoshoot for one of its pregnant dogs. And the photos are flawless!

Home

Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.

News

Mt. Pleasant, CMU community react to MAC cancellation

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT

Coronavirus

Michigan reports close to 700 new coronavirus cases and three deaths

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan reported close to 700 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Saturday.

News

CMU campus community reacts to MAC cancellation, economic impact

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Saturday’s bombshell announcement from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) that it would scrap its fall season in light of lingering coronavirus concerns will not only prove an impactful decision for the schools involved, but for the communities surrounding them.