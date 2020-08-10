Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus deaths stay below 10 for over a week

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has not seen more than 10 deaths attributed to coronavirus for the first third of August.

Genesee and Saginaw counties haven’t reported any coronavirus deaths in over a week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 557 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, increasing the total to 87,960. The number of new cases has remained below 700 since reaching a 10-day high of 762 on Friday.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan increased by eight on Monday to a total of 6,257.

Coronavirus testing set a new daily record on Friday with nearly 37,700 completed. However, testing then reached its lowest level in nearly a month with 21,450 tests completed on Sunday. July 13 was the last day that testing fell below 22,000 on a single day.

Friday’s record day of testing coincided with the lowest percentage of positive tests in over a month at 2.83%. But Sunday’s smaller number of tests brought a rebound in the percentage of positive tests to 3.54%

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,959 cases and 270 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,843 cases, 125 deaths and 941 patients recovered, which is an increase of 83 cases and 54 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 38 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 537 cases, 31 deaths and 416 patients recovered, which is an increase of 26 cases and eight recoveries.
  • Clare, 68 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gladwin, 56 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 138 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 133 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 114 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Isabella, 181 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Lapeer, 393 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Midland, 259 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 47 cases, which is an increase of one.
  • Sanilac, 105 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Shiawassee, 317 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Tuscola, 318 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

