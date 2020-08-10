Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wants to play football this fall despite coronavirus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - At least one Big Ten football coach wants to put his team on the field this fall.

Hours after reports surfaced of Big Ten Conference college presidents voting to cancel the entire football season this fall, University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement saying he wants to keep playing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He says Wolverines players have been on campus training for the fall season four about eight weeks and believes coronavirus has been controlled. Harbaugh says only 11 positive coronavirus tests have been reported out of 893 administered since mid-June.

Harbaugh’s statement says no Wolverines players or coaches have tested positive for eight weeks, training camp hasn’t paused and contact tracing efforts haven’t included the team in any way.

“It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results,” Harbaugh wrote. “We respect the challenge that the virus has presented however we will not cower from it.”

He says the Michigan football program will continue following all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus while advocating for some games to be scheduled.

