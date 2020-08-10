Photoshoot honors mom to be dog at Saginaw County Animal Control

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is garnering plenty of attention after hosting a memorable photoshoot for one of its pregnant dogs. And the photos are flawless!

It said Jazzy is relatively new to the shelter in Saginaw but had quite a personality. It described her as sassy, cute, and very affectionate.

Staff recently set up the expecting mom with the “royal treatment” with a flower-draped photoshoot.

The shelter said the pups would not be available for adoption until after Jazzy gave birth.

