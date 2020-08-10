Fate of Big Ten football season uncertain

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wolverine and Spartan football fans may not get to see their favorite teams on the field this fall.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Big Ten college presidents voted Sunday to cancel the football season this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 12-2 vote means the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and the 12 other Big Ten schools won’t take the field this fall.

The Free Press quoted multiple people with knowledge of the decision. A formal announcement may come on Tuesday.

However, the Big Ten Conference spokesperson denied reports that that football season has been canceled.

Despite the news, other Big Ten football teams remained on the field practicing for the season on Monday. An ESPN reporter says no official vote on the fate of this fall’s football season has taken place.

League spokesman tells me that "no vote" has been held by #B1G presidents and chancellors. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 10, 2020

University of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement Monday saying he hopes this fall’s season goes forward, because the Wolverines have handled the situation well and not seen a coronavirus outbreak during training.

The Big Ten announced this summer that all non-conference football games would be canceled. But the league announced updated schedules for all 14 teams last week before Sunday’s vote.

The Mid-American Conference, which includes Central Michigan University, announced Saturday that its fall football season has been canceled.

