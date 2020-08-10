Advertisement

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Damaging Winds Possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe storms are likely as a cold front moves through Tuesday evening. The main threat will be strong damaging winds. A line of storms will form across the center part of the state and press eastward through the evening. Much of the area will have storms rolling through between 7p and midnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind in excess of 60 mph will be likely.

After midnight activity will wind down quickly and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be warm only falling down to around 70 degrees.

Wind become northwest at 5-15 mph Tuesday which will take the humidity out of here. Enjoy a ‘dry heat’ in the middle 80s! There will be plenty of sunshine going around.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

Weather

WJRT - Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Hot and humid today with scattered storms.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hot and humid today with scattered storms.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT August 10th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
WJRT August 10th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hot and humid weather will last one more day ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
Hot and humid weather to start the week

Forecast

More heat with a chance for a few storms on Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After a few showers and storms sneaked into parts of Mid-Michigan on Saturday, today's forecast will call for similar weather conditions but it will be noticeably more humid and hot outside.

Forecast

Hot weather today with storm chances increasing.

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
Hot weather today with storm chances increasing.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hotter and more humid weather will "stick" around for the next few days. Some rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely later in the day on Monday.