Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe storms are likely as a cold front moves through Tuesday evening. The main threat will be strong damaging winds. A line of storms will form across the center part of the state and press eastward through the evening. Much of the area will have storms rolling through between 7p and midnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind in excess of 60 mph will be likely.

After midnight activity will wind down quickly and we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be warm only falling down to around 70 degrees.

Wind become northwest at 5-15 mph Tuesday which will take the humidity out of here. Enjoy a ‘dry heat’ in the middle 80s! There will be plenty of sunshine going around.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.