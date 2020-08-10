Advertisement

Student Athletes face new safety procedures on and off the field

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/10/20200 - As student athletes take the field once again - you can feel the excitement in the air for so many.

But at the same time, there is still some fear as actual practice gets underway.

The question on everyone’s mind - how to keep our athletes safe amid this pandemic.

Before the very first football game, student athletes practice and prepare.

This season, however, it's more than lifting weights and running sprints.

How much has changed?

“Well, almost everything. We take their temperatures as soon as they arrive. They fill out a form, a COVID form. Have you been around anybody who’se been sick. Have you felt sick,” said Clint Alexander, Grand Blanc High School’s Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director.

Coach Alexander said it’s not easy keeping his team socially distant, because they want to be together.

But, they understand what’s at stake, not just to their program, but to their health and that of their family and friends.

However, there have been a few benefits as well.

“We’ve had to lift outside, which has kind of been fun. I was teasing them that they’re the new Arnold Schwarzeneggers of Muscle Beach. But, they liked it,” added Alexander.

As everyone learns how to execute plays on the field, they’re also being coached on executing good strategy off the field too.

“We just ask them to be smart. Make decisions that are better for the group, than just themselves. Don’t do selfish activities with a bunch of people you could put us all at risk, " commented Alexander.

Both students and staff look forward to healthy competition against other schools this season, that doesn’t include a penalty flag from coronavirus that may sideline high school sports.

