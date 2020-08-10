Advertisement

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

By Jillian Angeline
Aug. 10, 2020
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Mike Pence will be stopping in Tucson Tuesday to show his support for police officers and other law enforcement.

“We’re very excited Vice President Pence is coming to Arizona,” said Arizona Police Association Executive Director Joe Clure.

Clure said the organization is supporting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for another term. Pence is expected to travel to Tucson to accept the official endorsement in front of a group of police officers. White House officials said he will promise to never defund the police.

“We believe it’s obvious Trump and Pence are the law and order candidates,” said Clure.

Paris Dennard, Advisory Board member for Black Voices for Trump, said it’s important for leaders to support the men and women in blue who are keeping communities safe.

“If you are a family, a single mother, anybody who is concerned about the safety and well-being of their community, their family, their city, voting for President Trump and VP Pence is a vote for safety and security,” said Dennard.

The endorsement comes amid calls from several groups in the nation to cut police funding.

Tiera Rainey, with Black Lives Matter Tucson, said the money should be spent elsewhere.

“We envision a future without police…we recognize there are much more pressing priorities that that money should be invested to other than criminalizing and incarcerating our brothers and sisters,” said Rainey.

Pence is also expected to stop in Mesa to meet with the Latter-Day Saints for Trump Coalition.

