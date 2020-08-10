Whitmer extends coronavirus orders for Michigan grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again extended coronavirus safety measures for grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes in Michigan.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must continue offering two hours of shopping time per week only for people most vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, such as senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions.

Grocery stores and pharmacies also must notify coworkers if an employee tests positive for coronavirus and offer lower risk jobs in their stores or a leave of absence to employees most at risk of serious illness from coronavirus.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including juvenile justice centers, are required to maintain strong infection control measures and limit entry into their facilities. Nursing home also are prohibited from evicting residents and taking punitive action against employees who stay home with coronavirus symptoms.

All of the measures will remain in place until Sept. 7.

“For the past five months, Michiganders have stepped up and done their part to fight COVID-19, and frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes, and more have put their own lives on the line to protect our families,” Whitmer said. “Our fight is not over yet, and that is why I am extending these protections to ensure employees, residents and customers are able to work and live in a safe environment.”

