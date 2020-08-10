Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill to expand protection against lawsuits

Gov. Whitmer held a press conference on the state's continued response to COVID-19 Tuesday.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have given additional health providers legal protection from lawsuits in any state-declared emergency and extended the immunity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat said Monday she would have considered signing the bill if it only had attempted to “mop up” an issue created when the Legislature refused to lengthen the COVID-19 emergency.

But she says the measure goes “much further” and would have given health facilities broad immunity in any emergency regardless of the circumstances.

The legislation was supported by hospitals, doctors and nursing homes but opposed by plaintiffs’ lawyers.

