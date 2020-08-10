Advertisement

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, who allegedly stole her car and drove to Kentucky

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, who then is accused of stealing her car and driving to Kentucky before seeking medical attention.

The woman called Michigan State Police early on Thursday to report her car had been stolen from a residence in Isabella County’s Coe Township.

The woman told investigators she had been assault by her boyfriend, a 43-year-old man from Mount Pleasant, a he took off with her car. Police searched several locations around Mount Pleasant, but they couldn’t find the man or the car.

Later in the investigation, police learned that the woman allegedly had stabbed the boyfriend in the back with a knife before the car theft took place. The Elizabethtown Police Department in Kentucky found the man hospitalized there and the woman’s car was located at a Wendy’s near the hospital.

Michigan State Police believe the man drove himself to Kentucky to see relatives before seeking medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the woman on preliminary charges of felonious assault on Friday. Investigators did not say whether the man would face any charges for the incident.

