A Fantastic Evening Ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The northwest wind we’ve felt through the day has taken the humidity from Michigan. Drier air will certainly be enjoyable with temperatures around 80 degrees in our evening. Sports practices, dinner on the patio, everything will be much more enjoyable. Skies will remain clear into the overnight with lows falling into the 50s. Look up! The Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking and there could be as many as 40-50 meteors per hour.

Wednesday will be enjoyable as well. Highs will be much warmer in the upper 80s, but humidity will still be really low. There will also be virtually no wind with sunny skies.

Thursday winds increase off Lake Huron out of the northeast. They’ll be around 10 mile per hour. Because of the wind expect sunny skies to develop a few fair weather clouds into the afternoon. Highs will once again in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday we’ll have partly sunny skies with some humidity returning and highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

