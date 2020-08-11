Beautiful afternoon ahead!

A cold front exiting the area has kept some clouds around to start the day, but as it moves southeast it’ll take the clouds with it. We’ll be left with beautiful sunny skies for the afternoon with highs into the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph, turning light and variable overnight and remaining that way tomorrow.

Tonight skies stay clear with lows in the mid 50s! Open up those windows!

Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

After less humid conditions today and tomorrow it’ll be muggy again to finish out the week.

Our next chance of rain hold off until the weekend.

