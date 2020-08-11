Big Ten officially cancels football season; no games for Spartans and Wolverines

(WJRT) - University of Michigan and Michigan State University football fans won’t get to see their teams in action this fall.

The Big Ten Conference officially announced Tuesday afternoon that the football season and all other sports have been canceled for this fall. No regular season games or playoffs in any sport will be played during the fall season.

However, the conference is considering the possibility of moving football and other fall sports to the spring season. Conference administrators continue discussing options for the winter sports season, including basketball.

Tuesday’s announcement cited health and safety concerns from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee have been researching options for the fall sports season.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

When reports of the fall sports cancellation surfaced on Monday, University of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement expressing his hopes of continuing the season.

Tuesday’s announcement also affects men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

