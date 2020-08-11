Advertisement

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

By NICK PERRY
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday through midnight Friday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed.

"These three days will give us time to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions about how to respond to it once we have further information," Ardern said at a hastily called news conference late Tuesday.

"I know that this information will be very difficult to receive," Ardern said. "We had all hoped not to find ourselves in this position again. But we had also prepared for it. And as a team, we have also been here before."

She said that traveling into Auckland will be banned unless people live there and are traveling home.

In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, right, attend a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Ardern says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.
In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, right, attend a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Ardern says authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.(TVNZ via AP)

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2 through Friday, meaning that mass gatherings will be limited to 100 attendees and people would need to socially distance themselves from each other.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the infections were confirmed after a person in their 50s went to their doctor on Monday with symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times. Six other people in the person's household were then tested, with three more positive results.

"Importantly, the person has no history of overseas travel," Bloomfield said, adding that the source of the infections remains unknown.

Until Tuesday, the only known cases of the virus in New Zealand were 22 travelers who had recently returned from abroad and were being held in quarantine at the border.

The country has been praised globally for its virus response.

New Zealand initially got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread.

Life had returned to normal for many people in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, as they attended rugby games at packed stadiums and sat down in bars and restaurants without fear of getting infected. But some had warned that the country had become complacent.

New Zealanders have never routinely worn masks, but authorities have been urging people to buy them just in case.

The outbreak comes less than six weeks before New Zealanders are due to go to the polls in a general election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

National Politics

Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The GOP is recruiting 50,000 monitors, typically party activists and specially appointed volunteers, across 15 battleground states. Meanwhile, the party has filed, or intervened in, lawsuits challenging election rules across the country.

National

Michigan State athletic director discusses Big Ten football season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

National

Family offers reward for information on disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Don Lewis, who disppeared in 1997, and Baskin started the animal sanctuary that later became Big Cat Rescue Corp. in Tampa, Florida.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 cases among US children are climbing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.

Coronavirus

Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National Politics

President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

National

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

National

Boy with autism kicked out of NJ church for making noise during sister’s baptism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABC Staff
The boy's family says the priest refused to apologize and instead attempted to justify his actions. However, he later said he regrets the mistake in a statement released by the archdiocese.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.