Corunna Public Schools requiring masks for K-12 students, delays start date

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Corunna Public Schools this past weekend announced its official return to school plans. Unlike other districts, administrators are requiring students K-12 to wear a mask.

“We just felt that it was the best way to keep our staff safe, and those adult members of the families who may have some different co-morbidities, to keep them safe as well,” said Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal.

Fattal said even with a lower Coronavirus case count in Shiawassee County, the requirement is necessary.

“Our students need to be in school. That needs to happen. We also have a global pandemic going on and I have to be accountable and responsible for the safety of all the people I deal with,” he said.

Students who can’t wear a mask because of medical reasons will instead be provided a face shield to wear.

The district -- also pushing back it's start date from August 20 to 24, because of a higher than anticipated desire for face to face learning.

" We'll be working all that weekend. Again, social distancing our rooms. Removing furniture. Moving it from one room to another."

One other change? The school day will be slightly shorter, so teachers can have extra time to work with students who may need some extra help, whether in person or online.

“I have the utmost confidence in our teaching staff, we’re making the best out of a worst situation.”

To view the full return to school plan, click here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K74AEp45aJ6YPxNS4T4rVsODqdTWuu9e2i21I1PP-CY/edit

