Fans React to possible cancellation of Big 10 football this season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/10/2020) - The possible cancellation of the Big 10 college football season is sending shockwaves across the sports world.

With news that the Big Ten could join the MAC in cancelling football this fall - fans tell me they’re still hoping for some action on the grid iron.

“I have no idea what I’ll do with my Saturdays this fall. Probably, kind of like now, just try to figure something to do every day,” said Grand Blanc resident Frank Weatherbee.

”There’s not no fans so put them in a bubble. Test them every day. I think that would help,” commented Anthony Hicks, also a Grand Blanc resident.

“There’s something about football in the fall. You know, my whole life, I’m 56 years old. I can’t imagine a fall without college football. So, a different world,” added Grand Blanc High School Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director Clint Alexander.

It’s not just finding something to do with your Saturdays this fall - but it could mean a big blow to local restaurants - that are already struggling to make up for being closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, and now dealing with limited seating capacities.

Mitra Pagonis / Kickers Sports Bar “It probably will if there’s no college football. Even a postponement until spring, you know, your fall sales are, I don’t want to say up in the air, but they’re not there like they would normally be,” said Mitra Pagonis, owner of Kickers Sports Bar.

