Flint man charged with shooting 4 times at Burton police car

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he allegedly fired four gunshots at a Burton Police Department patrol car while leaving Puzzler’s Pub on Bristol Road late Saturday.

The Burton police officer was responding to an unrelated call of a wrong-way driver on I-475 when he saw a vehicle leave the Puzzler’s Pub parking lot at a high rate of speed. As the officer drove up to the vehicle, the front seat passenger allegedly leaned out the window and opened fire, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

The officer was not hit, but the patrol car was hit at least once and started leaking oil.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and arrested a 26-year-old from Flint, who allegedly fired the gunshots. Three other people in the vehicle were not arrested at the scene.

Leyton said the suspect, who was not identified because he hasn’t been arraigned, allegedly fired 11 other gunshots into the air outside Puzzler’s Pub before the incident with the Burton police officer.

The suspect is facing a total of 11 charges, including assault with intent to murder and a number of weapons charges. He faces up to life in prison.

