Flint police investigate robbery on Fenton Road; refute human trafficking allegations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating an armed robbery on Fenton Road that they say was misreported as human trafficking on social media.

The male and female victims were inside a residence in the 1900 block of Fenton Road around 7:30 p.m. when the robbery occurred. Neither of them sought medical attention, according to the Flint Police Department.

Several posts on social media raised concerns that the incident involved human trafficking and the property where the robbery took place is owned by the Flint Police Department. A statement from the department issued Tuesday afternoon says both of those claims are false.

“We ask residents to remember to get information from trusted sources,” the Flint Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call Flint police at 810-237-6800.

Watch ABC12 News at Five this evening for a full report on the incident, including an interview with the robbery victim.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.