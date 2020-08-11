Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/11/2020) - The Flint Police Department is without a Chief for at least another week.

Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing candidates and should make a decision soon.

So who’s running the Department?

The Mayor said it’s business as usual at the Flint Police Department. The Command Staff is in charge of day-to-day operations, as they wait for a Chief to be named.

“I have multiple people in mind for this. And so, we’re looking and enumerating them from top to bottom, on which ones bring the best credentials to the City of Flint, and also will bring a level of safety and personable relationship with the residents,” he said.

Mayor Neeley would not share how many people he's speaking to about the top job in the Flint Police Department.

He also would not say if any of them currently work for the Department.

“All of them have law enforcement backgrounds, all of them are familiar with the Flint area, all of them are very well qualified to assume the position and to continue the good work that has already been done,” he explained.

The Mayor issued a statement Monday thanking Phil Hart for his work over the last nine months.

Neeley appointed him as interim Police Chief in November. The City Council approved his temporary appointment in February, knowing he’d be done in August.

With that in mind, ABC12 News asked the Mayor why he didn’t have a permanent police chief pick lined up sooner.

“Don’t let that be mistaken. We have things in place, we’re just going through the finalization of taking a look at candidates, and also the contractual obligation that’s going to have to be forwarded by the city,” the Mayor said. “So, usually a search for Chief usually takes months. We’re going to do this in a matter of days.”

The Mayor also mentioned more than 200 people applied for the Department’s open officer positions. They’re expecting to hire 17 of them in the coming months.

