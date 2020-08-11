Advertisement

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/11/2020) - The Flint Police Department is without a Chief for at least another week.

Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing candidates and should make a decision soon.

So who’s running the Department?

The Mayor said it’s business as usual at the Flint Police Department. The Command Staff is in charge of day-to-day operations, as they wait for a Chief to be named.

“I have multiple people in mind for this. And so, we’re looking and enumerating them from top to bottom, on which ones bring the best credentials to the City of Flint, and also will bring a level of safety and personable relationship with the residents,” he said.

Mayor Neeley would not share how many people he's speaking to about the top job in the Flint Police Department.

He also would not say if any of them currently work for the Department.

“All of them have law enforcement backgrounds, all of them are familiar with the Flint area, all of them are very well qualified to assume the position and to continue the good work that has already been done,” he explained.

The Mayor issued a statement Monday thanking Phil Hart for his work over the last nine months.

Neeley appointed him as interim Police Chief in November. The City Council approved his temporary appointment in February, knowing he’d be done in August.

With that in mind, ABC12 News asked the Mayor why he didn’t have a permanent police chief pick lined up sooner.

“Don’t let that be mistaken. We have things in place, we’re just going through the finalization of taking a look at candidates, and also the contractual obligation that’s going to have to be forwarded by the city,” the Mayor said. “So, usually a search for Chief usually takes months. We’re going to do this in a matter of days.”

The Mayor also mentioned more than 200 people applied for the Department’s open officer positions. They’re expecting to hire 17 of them in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flint robbery victim says suspects pressed gun into his head for 30+ minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man said the suspects threw a towel over his head, tied his ankles and wrists with zip ties and put a gun to his head.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County Health Dept. to host webinar on COVID-19 and back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The webinar will take place Wednesday at 5:30 pm. You can visit the Saginaw County Health Department for more information.

Crime

Pontiac man accused of operating large human trafficking ring around Oakland County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Pontiac man is facing seven charges accusing him of operating a large human trafficking ring in several Oakland County communities.

Back To School

Corunna Public Schools requiring masks for K-12 students, delays start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Corunna Public Schools this past weekend announced its official return to school plans. Unlike other districts, administrators are requiring students K-12 to wear a mask.

Latest News

Crime

Northville man faces charges for allegedly shooting at passing cars in Huron County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 43-year-old Northville man was arraigned in Huron County on eight charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly pointed a gun and shot at passing cars.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in 2 weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 796 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, increasing the total to 88,756.

College

Big Ten officially cancels football season; no games for Spartans and Wolverines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Big Ten Conference officially announced Tuesday afternoon that the football season and all other sports have been canceled for this fall.

Crime

Flint police investigate robbery on Fenton Road; refute human trafficking allegations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The male and female victims were inside a residence in the 1900 block of Fenton Road around 7:30 p.m. when the robbery occurred.

Crime

Lansing-area man stabbed during deadly face mask dispute dies nearly a month later

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
John Duncan III recently succumbed to his injuries, according to a Facebook post from Quality Dairy.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County voters to decide millage to battle coronavirus, other diseases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to place a 0.48-mill request on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Saginaw County Health Department.