Advertisement

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices and learning virtually.

Eye strain, headaches, double vision and sleep disruption are short-term side effects of screen time.

But there are some ways parents can help kids adjust their eyes.

The “20-20-20 rule” can help. After every 20 minutes of screen time, kids can look away from the screen at least 20 feet for 20 seconds.

It will allow children to adapt their eyes to an environment with technology, said Dr. David Hunter, chair of ophthalmology at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“That simulates more of what happens in a normal classroom or a normal office environment, is you’re looking around, you’re taking a break, you’re not just locked in during lockdown on this screen,” Hunter said.

He suggests that children practice good sitting posture by not slumping.

Other ways to ease digital eye strain are adjusting screen and room lighting, and by turning off self-view.

“We also want the screen to be positioned not too close because that can put demands on the convergence of the eyes,” Hunter said.

Parents can reduce their kids’ screen time by setting timers and encouraging them to take breaks for other activities, like playing outdoors. They can also model healthy behavior while using electronic devices.

If problems persist with children’s eyes, parents are encouraged to make an appointment with an ophthalmologist.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

National

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.

Crime

Flint robbery victim says suspects pressed gun into his head for 30+ minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man said the suspects threw a towel over his head, tied his ankles and wrists with zip ties and put a gun to his head.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County Health Dept. to host webinar on COVID-19 and back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The webinar will take place Wednesday at 5:30 pm. You can visit the Saginaw County Health Department for more information.

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.