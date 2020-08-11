Advertisement

LA sheriff concerned after deputies detain 3 Black teens at gunpoint

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles County sheriff said Monday he has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the mother of one said the youths had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a social media post that he had seen a video of the incident — which was uploaded by one of the teen’s mothers to her Instagram profile last week — and that the matter is being investigated.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the trio were teenagers. Deputy Juanita Navarro, a spokeswoman for the department, said the youths were not arrested during the incident Friday and had been released at the scene.

Tammi Collins wrote on Instagram that her son was sitting with friends at a bus stop in the Santa Clarita Valley when a man asked them if they had any drugs and then tried to steal their belongings. She said the man then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them.

Collins wrote that bystanders called police to help the boys, though she wrote that apparently one caller reported that the teens were attacking the man.

Navarro said a caller reported that two Black men in their early 20s had struck a man with a skateboard.

The 11-minute video Collins posted shows at least three deputies pointing their guns at the teens — including one deputy who had a long gun. The teens obeyed the deputies' commands to back up with their hands up and knelt on the ground to be handcuffed.

Bystanders shouted at the officers that the teens didn't do anything.

The bystanders also tried to advise the teens as they were being detained, saying "keep your hands up, keep your hands up!" as well as "just listen to them and it'll be over soon" and "don't answer any questions until your mom gets there."

After the teens were handcuffed, the deputies argued with the crowd over what happened and what the callers reported.

"If they weren't doing wrong, we wouldn't be here," one deputy said.

Navarro said deputies could not find the man.

It was not clear if Collins recorded the video but she wrote that she didn't know how she could help her son in the aftermath.

“This is something my son and his friends will never forget,” she wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

National Politics

Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The GOP is recruiting 50,000 monitors, typically party activists and specially appointed volunteers, across 15 battleground states. Meanwhile, the party has filed, or intervened in, lawsuits challenging election rules across the country.

National

Michigan State athletic director discusses Big Ten football season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

National

Family offers reward for information on disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Don Lewis, who disppeared in 1997, and Baskin started the animal sanctuary that later became Big Cat Rescue Corp. in Tampa, Florida.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 cases among US children are climbing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.

Coronavirus

Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National Politics

President Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

National

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

National

Boy with autism kicked out of NJ church for making noise during sister’s baptism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABC Staff
The boy's family says the priest refused to apologize and instead attempted to justify his actions. However, he later said he regrets the mistake in a statement released by the archdiocese.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.