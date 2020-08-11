Lansing-area man stabbed during deadly face mask dispute dies nearly a month later

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lansing-area man stabbed last month during a face mask dispute at a gas station has died about a month after the attack.

John Duncan III was injured in the July 14 stabbing at a Quality Dairy gas station in Dimondale. He recently succumbed to his injuries, according to a Facebook post from Quality Dairy.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Duncan’s family and friends as well as our store staff,” the store posted on Facebook. “This is a difficult situation for all involved and our prayers are with his family and anyone else impacted by his passing.”

Police say a Quality Dairy employee approached 43-year-old Sean Rios, who wasn’t wearing a mask or face covering as required inside the convenience store, on the morning of July 14. The employee denied service to Rios, an altercation broke out and Rios allegedly stabbed Duncan.

Police caught up to Rios in a Delta Township neighborhood nearby. An Eaton County sheriff deputy shot and killed Rios after he allegedly charged toward her carrying a weapon.

