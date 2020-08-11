Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in 2 weeks

Michigan reported a two-week high of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Michigan reported a two-week high of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by the highest amount in two weeks Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 796 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, increasing the total to 88,756. That marks the fourth daily increase of more than 700 cases so far in August.

July 27 was the last time Michigan saw a daily increase this high, which was partially attributed to a backlog of test results reported that day.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan increased by seven on Tuesday to a total of 6,264. However, two of those deaths came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus testing dropped to a two-week low for a weekday on Monday with just over 24,000 completed. July 27 was the last time fewer than 25,000 tests were completed Monday through Friday.

With fewer tests completed Monday, the rate of positive tests increased to its highest level since the end of May at 4.37%

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,969 cases and 271 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 1,944 cases, 125 deaths and 1,034 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases and 93 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 39 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 574 cases, 31 deaths and 416 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and three recoveries.
  • Clare, 69 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gladwin, 56 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 140 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 134 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 114 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 182 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Lapeer, 394 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Midland, 259 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one death.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 48 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case and one death.
  • Sanilac, 105 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 323 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Tuscola, 319 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

