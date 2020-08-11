Northville man faces charges for allegedly shooting at passing cars in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old Northville man was arraigned in Huron County on eight charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly pointed a gun and shot at passing cars.

Jonathan Burns is accused of leaving his car disabled on M-25 in Gore Township near Port Hope late Thursday evening.

Police say he fired gunshots at the people in one vehicle as they slowed down to check on his vehicle. Burns is accused of then pointing the gun at the people and demanding a ride.

Police say he did the same thing to another motorist, but did not fire a gunshot that time.

When police arrived in the area, they allegedly saw Burns near his disabled car and set up a perimeter. A Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team approached during the early morning hours of Friday, but Burns ran off on foot into a wooded area.

A K-9 team eventually located Burns on a two-track trail and arrested him. Burns remained in custody after arraignment Tuesday at the the Huron County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.