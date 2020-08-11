Advertisement

Pontiac man accused of operating large human trafficking ring around Oakland County

(WOWT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pontiac man is facing seven charges accusing him of operating a large human trafficking ring in several Oakland County communities.

The allegations against 23-year-old Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King include prostitution and sex trafficking numerous young women in Auburn, Pontiac and elsewhere in the county, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County District Court on the following charges:

  • One count of forced labor or commercial sex, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
  • Two counts of pandering, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
  • One count of accepting the earnings of prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
  • One count of transportation for prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
  • One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
  • One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony. 

Jordan-King also is facing charges for an unrelated child pornography case, which includes another felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Jordan-King used at least nine victims for sex trafficking and prostitution around Oakland County from July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019. Auburn Hills police say he befriended young college-aged woman, groomed them for paid sexual activity and trafficked them.

Police say Jordan-King also engaged in sexual activity with a minor. 

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.

Crime

Flint robbery victim says suspects pressed gun into his head for 30+ minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man said the suspects threw a towel over his head, tied his ankles and wrists with zip ties and put a gun to his head.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County Health Dept. to host webinar on COVID-19 and back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The webinar will take place Wednesday at 5:30 pm. You can visit the Saginaw County Health Department for more information.

Back To School

Corunna Public Schools requiring masks for K-12 students, delays start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Corunna Public Schools this past weekend announced its official return to school plans. Unlike other districts, administrators are requiring students K-12 to wear a mask.

Latest News

Crime

Northville man faces charges for allegedly shooting at passing cars in Huron County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A 43-year-old Northville man was arraigned in Huron County on eight charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly pointed a gun and shot at passing cars.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by most in 2 weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 796 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, increasing the total to 88,756.

College

Big Ten officially cancels football season; no games for Spartans and Wolverines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Big Ten Conference officially announced Tuesday afternoon that the football season and all other sports have been canceled for this fall.

Crime

Flint police investigate robbery on Fenton Road; refute human trafficking allegations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The male and female victims were inside a residence in the 1900 block of Fenton Road around 7:30 p.m. when the robbery occurred.

Crime

Lansing-area man stabbed during deadly face mask dispute dies nearly a month later

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
John Duncan III recently succumbed to his injuries, according to a Facebook post from Quality Dairy.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County voters to decide millage to battle coronavirus, other diseases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to place a 0.48-mill request on the Nov. 3 ballot for the Saginaw County Health Department.