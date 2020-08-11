Pontiac man accused of operating large human trafficking ring around Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pontiac man is facing seven charges accusing him of operating a large human trafficking ring in several Oakland County communities.

The allegations against 23-year-old Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King include prostitution and sex trafficking numerous young women in Auburn, Pontiac and elsewhere in the county, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County District Court on the following charges:

One count of forced labor or commercial sex, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two counts of pandering, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of accepting the earnings of prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of transportation for prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

Jordan-King also is facing charges for an unrelated child pornography case, which includes another felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Jordan-King used at least nine victims for sex trafficking and prostitution around Oakland County from July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019. Auburn Hills police say he befriended young college-aged woman, groomed them for paid sexual activity and trafficked them.

Police say Jordan-King also engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

