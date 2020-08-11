Saginaw County Health Dept. to host webinar on COVID-19 and back to school

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -Remote learning or in a classroom setting. Perhaps a hybrid of the two?

Those are questions many parents are trying to answer as start of the school years draws closer.

“Any option that you chose that you choose for your child, okay. This is not a one size fits all for everyone” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt.

Dr. Delicia Pruitt is the medical director for the Saginaw Health Department County.

Tuesday, Dr Pruitt, along with health officer Christina Harrington, held a news conference about COVID 19- and students returning to school.

“We want parents to know some of the risks and you get to judge for yourself on what you do and what you feel comfortable with,” Pruitt said.

Saginaw Health Department hopes to answer many of the questions from parents may have during a webinar forum that will take place Wednesday at 5:30 pm on Facebook.

“First of all, we want you to know that the risk will never be zero. But schools are working very hard to minimize the risk and we have been working with them as the health department to minimize the risk,” she said.

Pruitt said there are 4 areas that parents need to think about when deciding whether or not to send your child to school.

“How responsible will your child be with the following rules such as wearing a mask, keeping distance, washing their hands,” Pruitt said.

"Is everyone in your family healthy or are there underlining conditions or chronic conditions that will put people in your family at risk?"

“Does your child’s social and emotional well being outweigh the risks?”

Pruitt said another factor is your child’s immunization and vaccinations.

The webinar will take place Wednesday at 5:30 pm. You can visit the Saginaw County Health Department for more information.

